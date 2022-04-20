Dementia Riddled Crooks Run The United States

Some seniors spend their twilight years in their own home. Many move into a nursing home. And a select few continue to pull the levers of power debasing the most powerful Country in the world in order to protect and add to their ill gotten fortunes.The youngest member of Democratic leadership is 71-year-old Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, while 88-year-old Republican Sen. Chuck Grassely of Iowa is running again to hold on to his seat.The longest serving Senator, 88 year old California Senator Diane Feinstein is worth well over a billion dollars that includes 96 million of her own fortune combined with her late husbands assets. Acquired from a senator's base salary of approximately $174,000.Like her crony Pelosi. Feinstein has opened the door to contracts for her husbands company through the years related to one federal crisis after another.But aside from the fleecing of America. Feinstein and Pelosi’s mental fitness has frequently come into question.Without term limits or Age limits. We are allowing dementia to rule over our prescient present and the impending New World Order future. The American system has become a Country Club of decrepit scamming millionaire globalist pawns lording over neglected younger generations that are left to pick up the pieces after the old establishment releases it from the grip of their corpses.Bowne Report