Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pfizer Tested Nearly NO ONE! / The Harm Caused By Masks
The Freedom Ring
Published 16 hours ago

The records from Pfizer that reveal how few people their "safety tests" were conducted on before the FDA approved the boosters is beyond sad. We'll share those numbers with you as well as the numbers behind the dangers of masks...yet the mandates are still coming!!! Plus, what we should ALL be shouting from the rooftops.
Welcome to...The Freedom Ring!!!
Source: The City Journal, The Gateway Pundit, NewsMax, Common Sense, and The Bible.

