4/26/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】No one will be safe when Mr. Miles Guo is silenced by the CCP-weaponized media and framed by the CCP-weaponized DOJ! Mr. Guo had warned Americans several years ago that the CCP's largest spy hub was located at the CCP Consulate General in New York City, which assisted the CCP in establishing secret police stations for spying and fundraising.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #CCPsecretpolicestation





4/26/2023 【妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访】 当郭文贵先生被中共武器化的媒体噤声和被中共武器化的美国司法部所陷害时，没有一个人是安全的！郭先生几年前就警示美国人，中共最大的间谍中心在中共国驻纽约总领馆，它帮助了中共建立秘密警察站并进行间谍活动和募款。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #中共秘密警察站



