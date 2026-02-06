Joe Oltmann Untamed | Sheriff Mack | Retribution Week: Lets Get Them | 02.06.26

On this episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe rips open the Colorado corruption scandal with a bombshell federal complaint: Christopher S.P. Gregory accuses the entire Colorado Supreme Court, Governor Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, and dozens of judicial discipline officials of a six-year conspiracy to cover up a $2.66–$2.75 million bribe/public fraud involving former SCAO Chief of Staff Mindy Masias—deliberately hiding material facts from the federally required State Auditor audit. The complaint names nearly every sitting Justice (Berkenkotter, Boatright, Gabriel, Hart, Hood, Márquez, Samour) personally and officially, alleging systemic obstruction of justice, criminal violations, and breaches of the Colorado Code of Judicial Conduct to shield themselves from accountability.





We dive deeper into the web: Justice Melissa Hart’s sudden resignation (announced Dec 2025, effective Jan 2026) after two concussions and family issues comes under fresh scrutiny especially with her prior car accidents (2017 and March 2025) and a dog bite incident leading to injury, none of which appear properly reported or disciplined despite her high office. Gregory’s filing demands revocation of Hart’s deferred judgment in a 2025 traffic case, referral to conflict-free federal law enforcement, Denver Police investigation, and a special prosecutor calling out the judicial system’s pattern of self-protection and taxpayer-funded hush money via NDAs.





The stakes are massive: if these allegations hold, Colorado’s highest court and executive branch face potential federal scrutiny for fraud, conspiracy, and abuse of power. Joe connects the dots on how this ties to election fraud, clerk corruption, and activist judges and charts the path forward: no more retreat, demand arrests, expose the cabal, and reclaim accountability. Tune in live truth is hitting like a freight train, the swamp is exposed, and justice is coming fast!





