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The Summit was an opportunity for providers and patients alike to hear the evidence-based science on some of the most controversial topics we face today in Federal and professional organization regulatory oversight and healthcare.
Dr. Jennings’ 54 minute presentation is also available on: https://comeandreason.com/covid-and-the-manipulation-of-your-mind/Covid Manipul