An in-depth presentation by Timothy R. Jennings, M.D. on how our governments, public health and mainstream media manipulated us into taking the injectible genetic treatment.





On July 15-16th, 2022 some of America’s top doctors and scientists in the areas of pharmaceutical and environmental toxins, including Timothy R. Jennings, M.D., DLFAPA, presented a two-day summit in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Summit was an opportunity for providers and patients alike to hear the evidence-based science on some of the most controversial topics we face today in Federal and professional organization regulatory oversight and healthcare.

Dr. Jennings’ 54 minute presentation is also available on: https://comeandreason.com/covid-and-the-manipulation-of-your-mind/Covid Manipul