Do You Understand the 'Simplicity that is in Christ'?

In 1 Corinthians 11:3, the Apostle Paul mentioned the 'simplicity that is in Christ,' but warned that people could be deceived away from it. Do you know what that simplicity is? Is it simply to "believe" and not even pray as Protestant David Stewart asserted? Are we saved by grace for good works? Are Christians supposed to obey? Did Jesus and the Apostle Paul tie obedience in with salvation? What are Christians supposed to obey? Can false ministers look good? Do the Ten Commandments have anything to do with love or the simplicity that is in Christ? Will those who call Jesus 'Lord' and even do wonders in His name necessarily be saved? What book of the New Testament did Martin Luther refer to as "an epistle of straw'? Did Jesus die for your disobedience? What did Peter say about obedience and the Holy Spirit? What did James say about faith and works? Do the demons believe? Can faith and works be tied together? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these topics.





A written article of related interest is available titled ' Simplicity in Christ' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/simplicity-in-christ/





A free online book of interest is also available titled 'The Ten Commandments: The Decalogue, Christianity, and the Beast ' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/TenCommandments.pdf