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5G APPARITION: THE BEAST SYSTEM
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63 views • May 25, 2021
A Russian Hacker Hal Turner broke this on his show he went on the dark web and found a data base that shows vaccinated peoples info (like their vital signs, their exact GPS co ordinates, whether they are sleeping or awake ) being uploaded in real time. People who have received the vaccine are being tracked as a result synchronically by this artificial intelligence 5G system.
They have become transmitters, transmitting all info about themselves back to the mothership AKA the AI receiver. It also shows the exact info of the firmware, CPU info and processor that is inside the person.
I myself have seen and heard evidence from startled vaccinated people that they have became magnetised ie magnets stick to the skin where the jab had entered there abouts.
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
They have become transmitters, transmitting all info about themselves back to the mothership AKA the AI receiver. It also shows the exact info of the firmware, CPU info and processor that is inside the person.
I myself have seen and heard evidence from startled vaccinated people that they have became magnetised ie magnets stick to the skin where the jab had entered there abouts.
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
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