Globalist Food Armageddon Part 1, Global Plan

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It might seem that the current calamities facing America, and the world, are all coincidentally occurring simultaneously as a byproduct of government “incompetence,” or corporate “greed”, or political malfeasance, however... It was all planned out years ago. Globalist institutions, such as The Rockefeller Foundation, offer a glimpse into what the globalists have planned for the world, from their own documents and even their own website. Their plan, has been in the making, probably for many decades or... even longer.
Written by Ethan Huff
Full article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-13-globalists-planned-impending-food-armageddon-years-ago.html