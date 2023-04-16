Canada’s Bill C-11, like the U.S. Restrict Act, is about censoring all of us!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Bill C-11, also known as the Online Streaming Act, creates a framework to regulate digital streaming platforms. In all honesty, bill C-11 is about censoring Canadians, including Christians, who are speaking truth. It’s quite similar to the Restrict Act, which the Biden administration wants to pass into law.



The left is using strong-arm tactics to shutdown any dissidents who speak out against tyranny; however, many Canadians and Americans, including left-leaning, liberals and socialists, will simply go along with whatever their national government feeds them. They will accept everything from their national government as good and progressive in the government’s attempt to control and censor the narrative on the internet.



Any dissent from conservative-minded Canadians and Americans, including truth-providing Christians, will be met with stiff financial penalties and even prison time. Are we in Canada or in North Korea?



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington