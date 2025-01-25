Shaffer Machining Weapon Light Mounts - Minuteman Review

Like all of the Shaffer Machining products I’ve reviewed, their Weapon Light Mount is a work of art. Awesome design, precision machined, and beautifully finished.





Available in MLok and Picatinny versions custom designed for many specific lights (Surefire, Streamlight, OLight, and Zbolt). it will clear most back up irons even when side mounted. I am running their “generic” 1” MLok version mounted on the bottom of the Breek Arms handguard of my iron sighted UTG Pro ambi AR.





Mounted underneath and well forward, it positions the lamp between the front sight and muzzle. This allows my Klarus XT11GT to illuminate the target and really adds definition for my front sight in low light conditions. That is, the front sight isn’t washed out behind a 3300 lumen flare. If running an optic, I might shift the light a bit rearward.





I really like the steel cup sling QD with rotation stops that are limited rotation a mirrored 15 degrees to either side of the centerline. I’d love to have this in a standalone sling QD.





While I typically prefer the InForce WML with its integrated pic rail quick detach, I so like the awesome rotation limited sling QD and the how Shaffer’s mount lets me position the light between the front sight and muzzle, I’m tempted to keep it onboard my lightweight Ambi AR….despite putting weight out toward the muzzle. But I think ultimately, it will find a home on my bedside RDB.





So now I’m running the Shaffer Machining ACOG mount, the Shaffer Fiber Optic Cover, the Shaffer fixed rear sight, and the Shaffer 1” weapon light mount.





4 products implemented in a span of six months. I guess there’s no escaping the Shaffer Machining Shill label…I must avoid their web page for fear of what else might catch my eye. You should check them out...

https://www.shaffermachining.com/shop