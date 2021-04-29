God's Hebraic Time Changed Pt II Hebrew Mazzaroth Signs

oin our Messianic End-Time Commander, Watchman, Apostolic Mother and Noah Prophet for more than 25 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HO!Y ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT URGENT !! JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! AND IS AT HAND!!

Tonight's message: ""GOD’S HEBRAIC TIMEINE CHANGED! & UNDERSTANDING THE WEIGHT OF HEBREW MAZZAROTH SIGNS? PT I YESHUA IS BIDDING ALL to get in His Noah's ark of SALVATION NOW WHILE THE DOOR IS YET OPEN! THE TIMELINE IS ABOUT TO CHANGE NOW! END-TIME JUDGMENTS ARE AT HAND! MARANATHA! SHALOM!!



Some topics covered in the message tonight are:

1. Hebrew Mazzaroth Signs

2. What are they?

3. Which ones signal Yeshua's return?

4. Which ones have already been fulfilled?

5. What is the new Hebraic dispensation of time that has ended?

6. What is the new dispensation of time beginning now?!!

Hear us on the NOW TV Network on Tues mornings @ 3:00 am EST



HOW TO SUPPORT THIS VITAl END-TIME MINISTRY

No donation is too small at this hour! YAHWEH does much with little!

If you would like to support this vital end-time ministry, please use the following link:

cashapp: $behold777- (my pic-blue gown and a crown)

paypal.me/HeThatHathAnEar