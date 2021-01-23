© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RINO Republicans and Election | Patriot Housewives S1 Ep5 | NRN+
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • January 23, 2021
Patriot Housewives, NRN+ Original Podcast Series where Rose and Rebecca bring you on their journey of life, politics, and family. https://nrnplus.com/housewives
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://nrnplus.com/housewives
In this episode of Patriot Housewives, Rose and Rebecca talk about the members of the House and Senate who will stand up for President Trump, swamp RINOs who need to primaried out of Washington, election integrity, the future of the two party system, the most ridiculous news of the week, and much more. - Aired on January 6, 2021
#Electors #RINO #MAGA
Follow our latest coverage:
➜ https://bit.ly/newsnrn
➜ https://bit.ly/nrninvestigation
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnopinion
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnelections
➜ https://bit.ly/nrncovid
➜ Subscribe on Youtube https://bit.ly/2tRQNCG and Rumble https://bit.ly/37N9tDT
➜ Join our email newsletter https://newrightnetwork.com/email
NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN.
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://nrnplus.com/housewives
In this episode of Patriot Housewives, Rose and Rebecca talk about the members of the House and Senate who will stand up for President Trump, swamp RINOs who need to primaried out of Washington, election integrity, the future of the two party system, the most ridiculous news of the week, and much more. - Aired on January 6, 2021
#Electors #RINO #MAGA
Follow our latest coverage:
➜ https://bit.ly/newsnrn
➜ https://bit.ly/nrninvestigation
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnopinion
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnelections
➜ https://bit.ly/nrncovid
➜ Subscribe on Youtube https://bit.ly/2tRQNCG and Rumble https://bit.ly/37N9tDT
➜ Join our email newsletter https://newrightnetwork.com/email
NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.