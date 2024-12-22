HYMN: TAKE MY LIFE AND LET IT BE, Frances R. Havergal, 20241221

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TAKE MY LIFE AND LET IT BE
Words: Frances R. Havergal, February 1874.
Music: Messiah Louis J. Herold, 1830. Arranged by George Kingsley, 1838
Take my life, and let it be
Consecrated, Lord, to Thee.
Take my mo¬ments and my days;
Let them flow in cease¬less praise.
Take my hands, and let them move
At the im¬pulse of Thy love.
Take my feet, and let them be
Swift and beau¬ti¬ful for Thee.
Take my voice, and let me sing
Always, on¬ly, for my king.
Take my lips, and let them be
Filled with mes¬sag¬es from Thee.
Take my sil¬ver and my gold;
Not a mite would I with¬hold.
Take my in¬tel¬lect, and use
Every pow¬er as Thou shalt choose.
Take my will, and make it Thine;
It shall be no long¬er mine.
Take my heart, it is Thine own;
It shall be Thy roy¬al throne.
Take my love, my Lord, I pour
At Thy feet its trea¬sure store.
Take my¬self, and I will be
Ever, on¬ly, all for Thee.