HYMN: TAKE MY LIFE AND LET IT BE, Frances R. Havergal, 20241221
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
18 views • 4 months ago

TAKE MY LIFE AND LET IT BE

Words: Frances R. Havergal, February 1874.

Music: Messiah Louis J. Herold, 1830. Arranged by George Kingsley, 1838


Take my life, and let it be

Consecrated, Lord, to Thee.

Take my mo¬ments and my days;

Let them flow in cease¬less praise.


Take my hands, and let them move

At the im¬pulse of Thy love.

Take my feet, and let them be

Swift and beau¬ti¬ful for Thee.


Take my voice, and let me sing

Always, on¬ly, for my king.

Take my lips, and let them be

Filled with mes¬sag¬es from Thee.


Take my sil¬ver and my gold;

Not a mite would I with¬hold.

Take my in¬tel¬lect, and use

Every pow¬er as Thou shalt choose.


Take my will, and make it Thine;

It shall be no long¬er mine.

Take my heart, it is Thine own;

It shall be Thy roy¬al throne.


Take my love, my Lord, I pour

At Thy feet its trea¬sure store.

Take my¬self, and I will be

Ever, on¬ly, all for Thee.


