https://gnews.org/articles/610962
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 A young American citizen Joey: the first thing Americans have to do is vote. we have to be very careful when we vote，because the people that we elect will have a major influence on how we deal with this crisis, and how we make sure that our country is better protected for the future.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.