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Its Time for Our PM To Stand Down – He Has Lost Confidence of the Nation? - Jamie McIntyre Uncensored - Australian National Review
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40 views • July 03, 2021
Calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to stand done and enable a peaceful revolution. He and both major parties have lost confidence of Australian people and is following foreign orders set by the Globalists. It’s also time we create our own national digital currency and end the farce of the Rothschilds run central banking system so we can fund our own armies and own Governments representative of the people. The next step is to go on a tax strike and to simply stop supporting the illegal foreign controlled regime in control of our nation.The Globalists time is over. The Great Reset is to be stopped at all costs. . Delete the Globalists elite before they delete us. Www.anrnews.com
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