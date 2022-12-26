Create New Account
Balenciaga Gate just got worse for Balenciaga and Gucci
PAPA Peoples Alliance
Published 18 hours ago |
Empire Legal calls on all victims anywhere in the world who have suffered any of these or other damages to add their name to the class action lawsuit.


Add your name to the Balenciaga class action lawsuit to get paid,  https://empirelegal.org/balenciaga-intake/

Complaint against Balenciaga for damages by international clients



Summary

The highly publicized media campaign by Balenciaga depicting children in paedophilia situations has been highly traumatic to our clients and has caused them irreparable harm psychologically, financially and relationally.


Add your name to the lawsuit here https://empirelegal.org/balenciaga-intake/


The clients that we represent affected by these campaigns by Balenciaga come from all walks of life, from every profession and from over 50 nations across the world.


The damages sustained by our clients range from and are not limited to,


Psychological trauma

Suicidal behaviour

Inability to sleep

Recurring nightmares

Loss of appetite

Flashbacks of childhood trauma

Disgust with my Balenciaga wardrobe

Loss of reputation being photographed with Balenciaga outfits

Being forced to remove all of my images from social media and websites with my Balenciaga fashion

Having to explain myself about my fashion choices

Wasting my time and casting innuendo upon me and my reputation

Having to retake wedding and other photos

Inability to work

Loss of focus

Loss of business opportunity 

