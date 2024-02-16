The Deadliest Fire in Modern US History. Hawaii. The True Story of What Happened

In August 2023, a horrific event occurred in Hawaii – wildfires that claimed the lives of thousands of people.





This is an honest and truthful story of Matty Schweitzer from Hawaii, who tells about how his family found themselves directly under threat of disaster.





🔥 What really happened?

🔥 Why weren't people warned?

🔥 Who really helped the locals?





In this video, Matty shares his experience and his story is important for everyone to hear. We are grateful to Matty for this interview, for his humanity and honesty.





Unfortunately, natural disasters are on the rise. Earthquakes, tornadoes, floods, and fires are happening even in places no one expected, and so each of us is at risk.





