20. Quietening the Soul: Faith = Strength

History repeats... or at the very least rhymes. So for those who keep tabs on the past – as a context for what is happening in the present – the future may not be that difficult to predict.

Historical patterns are predictable. Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. Weak men create hard times.

Weak men, like Emperor Nero of the Roman Empire, was known for his impetuous cruelty, illogical behavior, and his desire to prance around as a cross-dressing tyrant.

He tied Christians to poles, surrounded them with flammable materials, and burned them, as a way of lighting up the city of Rome. It was a sign and symbol of the collapse of Rome.

If these same days have now found us (weak men create hard times), followers of Jesus must have real strength. When weak men band together to form an evil, prancing mob, oftentimes, principled Christians are the first to be tortured and eliminated.

Scott Warren, of http://freedomshock.com asks the question, are we strong enough for what may be around the corner? Only those with a quietened soul will make the right choices in a time of crisis.

Faith in The Source of all strength will provide the grit we need.

