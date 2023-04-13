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How Long Do You Need to Take Turpentine For?
When people learn about taking Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) internally to detoxify candida and/or parasites and they start using it with themselves a very common question that I get asked in regards to taking it is "How Long Do You Need To Take Turpentine For?".
So I have created this video "How Long Do You Need To Take Turpentine For?" to fully answer this question so they can be 100% sure of how long you need to take it and the reasons why, If you want to learn about this extensively make sure to watch this video from start to finish.
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
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