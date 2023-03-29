Create New Account
Ukraine: The Movie / BLM Is Back / Nashville Shooting
The Freedom Ring
Published Yesterday

On this episode we discuss why a leader who claims to be in the throes of WW3 has time for photo ops with actors and is available for guest appearance on David Letterman's latest TV show. Most leaders at war are planning strategies with their military leaders to keep their citizens safe. It's almost as if....none of it's real!

We also talk about the latest school shooting in Nashville and what seems to be missing from most of MSM's headlines, and the new incarnation of BLM and where they showed up recently.

We're just two guys not happy with the garbage MSM is feeding society. We don't claim to have the answers, but we do claim our love for God! And we're doing our part to bring him back to front and center where He belongs!


Sources: Red State, We Love Trump, Common Sense, Our Opinions, The Holy Bible

cancertrumpliesgodfamilyblmtruthprayermsmmagaukrainefakenews

