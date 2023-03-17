AMERICA=TOTAL POLICE STATE NOW!

THE AVERAGE AMERICAN IS TRANSFIXED ON SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT OF ALL SORTS. TO SAY THE AVERAGE AMERICAN IS BRAIN DEAD IS & UNDERSTATEMENT. THE CORRUPT ELITE HAS AMERICAN'S OCCUPIED WITH EVERYTHING BUT THE FORMATION OF SATANS ONE WORLD ORDER. YOU BETTER GET RIGHT WITH YOURSELF NOW. OUR NAZI GOVERNMENT IS ARMING AGAINST YOU RIGHT NOW! WHY DO YOU THINK 100 MILLIN ILLEGALS ARE HERE AND 1,000'S MORE COMING? THEY'RE HERE TO REP-LACE AMERICANS AND AMERICA'S NAZI POLICE FORCE AND HELPING IN THIS ENDLESS TREASON. IF THE GOVERNMENT CAN GET THE GUNS THEN THEY CAN DRAG YOU TO BE FEMA CAMPS AND DISPOSE OF YOU. YES! AMERICA IS THE FOUTH REICH ANS REFORMED NAZI GERMANY. WAKEUP! SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE NOW...