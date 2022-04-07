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It's Not the End of the World, Or Is It?
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36 views • April 07, 2022
JD Farag - Prophecy Update Mar 27, 2022
Links referred to in the video:
- PDF, "5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS
OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048
(BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB2021"
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
- NIH,Genetic And Rare Diseases, 1p36:
https://rarediseases.info.nih.gov/diseases/6082/chromosome-1p36-deletionsyndrome
- Reuters, "Ukraine to buy extra 10 mln doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine"
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraine-buy-extra-10-mln-doses-pfizerscoronavirus-vaccine-2021-05-01/
- WSJ, "Russian Disinformation Campaign Aims to Undermine Confidence in Pfizer,
Other Covid-19 Vaccines, U.S. Officials Say"
https://www.wsj.com/articles/russian-disinformation-campaign-aims-to-undermineconfidence-in-pfizer-other-covid-19-vaccines-u-s-officials-say-11615129200
- Bloomberg, "Would You Take Russia’s Covid-19 Vaccine?"
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-01-08/how-does-russia-scovid-19-vaccine-compare-with-pfizer-moderna
- Israel365News, "PENTAGON ADMITS TO RUNNING BIO-WEAPONS LABS IN
UKRAINE; WORRIED THEY’LL FALL INTO RUSSIAN HANDS"
https://www.israel365news.com/267261/pentagon-admits-to-running-bio-weaponslabs-in-ukraine-worried-theyll-fall-into-russian-hands
Mirrored from https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytrM2h6M2dnP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
Transcript available on website.
Links referred to in the video:
- PDF, "5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS
OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048
(BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB2021"
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
- NIH,Genetic And Rare Diseases, 1p36:
https://rarediseases.info.nih.gov/diseases/6082/chromosome-1p36-deletionsyndrome
- Reuters, "Ukraine to buy extra 10 mln doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine"
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraine-buy-extra-10-mln-doses-pfizerscoronavirus-vaccine-2021-05-01/
- WSJ, "Russian Disinformation Campaign Aims to Undermine Confidence in Pfizer,
Other Covid-19 Vaccines, U.S. Officials Say"
https://www.wsj.com/articles/russian-disinformation-campaign-aims-to-undermineconfidence-in-pfizer-other-covid-19-vaccines-u-s-officials-say-11615129200
- Bloomberg, "Would You Take Russia’s Covid-19 Vaccine?"
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-01-08/how-does-russia-scovid-19-vaccine-compare-with-pfizer-moderna
- Israel365News, "PENTAGON ADMITS TO RUNNING BIO-WEAPONS LABS IN
UKRAINE; WORRIED THEY’LL FALL INTO RUSSIAN HANDS"
https://www.israel365news.com/267261/pentagon-admits-to-running-bio-weaponslabs-in-ukraine-worried-theyll-fall-into-russian-hands
Mirrored from https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytrM2h6M2dnP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
Transcript available on website.
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