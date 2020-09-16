'Unconstitutional!' Federal Court Judge Shreds Pennsylvania Covid Shutdown

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A federal judge in Pennsylvania yesterday blew the top off of the massive authoritarian over-reach by governors throughout the country, ruling that Pennsylvania's governor and state health official violated the US Constitution in exercising what it claimed were "emergency powers" in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Will the judge's ruling begin to break down the wall of authoritarianism in the US? Also today, the state of Texas has employed shockingly inaccurate and shoddy testing and reporting methods, resulting in policy decisions being made without accurate information. As even the New York Times has noticed deep problems in Texas, state health authorities are rushing to clean up the mess they've made of things. With new and more accurate numbers showing far fewer infections, will the governor finally lift his tyrannical restrictions on Texans?