https://gettr.com/post/p27dqvo9047
02/02/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 75: An American lawyer thanked our fellow fighters for their fight to take down the CCP and took pictures of our protest signs.
02/02/2023 对邪恶说不 第75天：一位美国律师感谢我们战友消灭中共的斗争，并为我们的抗议标语拍照。
