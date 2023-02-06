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02/02/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 75: An American lawyer thanked our fellow fighters for their fight to take down the CCP and took pictures of our protest signs.
02/02/2023 对邪恶说不 第75天：一位美国律师感谢我们战友消灭中共的斗争，并为我们的抗议标语拍照。