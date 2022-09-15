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If the United States decides to supply Kiev with longer—range missiles, they will cross the red line and become a direct party to the conflict
Russia reserves the right to respond adequately in the event of a US decision to supply Ukraine with longer-range missiles.
Source @Azmilitary1🛰🌏🌍🌎
Of course we all know the US Zionist controlled government will do exactly that....