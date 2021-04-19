© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse: Part 2
Follow
3
Share
Report
194 views • April 19, 2021
Pilots!
In part 1, we explored the testimonies of some incredibly brave survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) and how they are working to expose the hidden, dark underbelly of the world. Following on from this, part 2 is diving deep into the horrifying accounts of Fiona Barnett and Jeanette Archer who have both suffered similar abuse from disturbingly young ages.
It’s time we listen to survivors and ask why our governments fail to take action: What is really going on? Why are children around the world suffering from this silence?
🌟THE SURVIVORS OF SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE: PART 1🌟
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKDA2...
🌟SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE EXPOSED🌟
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Fly High, Fear Less.
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #SatanicRitualAbuse #SatanicElite
____________________________________________
🎵Music by Kai Engel and Chad Crouch
Chad Crouch - Daisy, Ink
www.soundofpicture.com
Sources:
http://casra.org.uk/characteristics/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-lME...
https://independentaustralia.net/life...
https://www.smh.com.au/national/pries...
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/05/24/as...
https://www.republicworld.com/world-n...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-1276...
https://bit.ly/2Mz4g8
https://bit.ly/3h0gbKp
https://freestockfootagearchive.com/
https://birthpsychology.com/journal/a...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-tha...
https://www.jordanssolicitors.co.uk/2...
https://www.mirror.co.uk/features/how...
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-bri...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Duv3E...
https://prepareforchange.net/2018/09/...
https://fionabarnett.org
In part 1, we explored the testimonies of some incredibly brave survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) and how they are working to expose the hidden, dark underbelly of the world. Following on from this, part 2 is diving deep into the horrifying accounts of Fiona Barnett and Jeanette Archer who have both suffered similar abuse from disturbingly young ages.
It’s time we listen to survivors and ask why our governments fail to take action: What is really going on? Why are children around the world suffering from this silence?
🌟THE SURVIVORS OF SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE: PART 1🌟
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKDA2...
🌟SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE EXPOSED🌟
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Fly High, Fear Less.
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #SatanicRitualAbuse #SatanicElite
____________________________________________
🎵Music by Kai Engel and Chad Crouch
Chad Crouch - Daisy, Ink
www.soundofpicture.com
Sources:
http://casra.org.uk/characteristics/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-lME...
https://independentaustralia.net/life...
https://www.smh.com.au/national/pries...
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/05/24/as...
https://www.republicworld.com/world-n...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-1276...
https://bit.ly/2Mz4g8
https://bit.ly/3h0gbKp
https://freestockfootagearchive.com/
https://birthpsychology.com/journal/a...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-tha...
https://www.jordanssolicitors.co.uk/2...
https://www.mirror.co.uk/features/how...
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-bri...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Duv3E...
https://prepareforchange.net/2018/09/...
https://fionabarnett.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.