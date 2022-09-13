Theater hall in Chongqing, China

Grande Theater of Chongqing, China.

The walls are covered with milky glass tiles, illuminated by thousands of Multicolor LED bulbs behind and controlled by a computer software that transforms the whole hull if the building in a kind of computer screen able to show letters and pictures. Only of the many illumination art of skyscrapers in this biggest city of the world.

More in the YouTube channel I Chongqing with clips of the famous Ryan Chen, the great Chongqing comedian playing a sympathic Trump in a very funny way.