Theater hall in Chongqing, China

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Grande Theater of Chongqing, China.
The walls are covered with milky glass tiles, illuminated by thousands of Multicolor LED bulbs behind and controlled by a computer software that transforms the whole hull if the building in a kind of computer screen able to show letters and pictures. Only of the many illumination art of skyscrapers in this biggest city of the world.
More in the YouTube channel I Chongqing with clips of the famous Ryan Chen, the great Chongqing comedian playing a sympathic Trump in a very funny way.