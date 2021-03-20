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Test the Spirits
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43 views • March 20, 2021
This chapter answers the question: "how we got out as a family." It details how God got it done. Researching the history of Mormonism and understanding who Joseph Smith Jr. the founder of the church, really was. How the Copeland Ministry refused to acknowledge that they had anything to do with it. The Biography of Emma Smith Jr. was the beginning of the end of Mormonism. Time 1.28 hr
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