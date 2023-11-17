Don't Drink the Koolaid!

For the FULL piece, please go here to John Whitehead's Commentary page:
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/stop_drinking_the_political_kool_aid_america_voting_will_not_save_us
Some people know me as "hope", but some people know me as the voice that you hear when you tighten the noose on the rope.
"Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit on his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats..' - H.L. Mencken
As the sole producer of this channel, I place it into the public domain. Anyone may freely copy it in any part or in its entirely, without asking my permission, and without paying any dues. I do ask you to please link to this site if you do utilize the material.
~Snordster
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8MdBTqN_O4
Snordster
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.