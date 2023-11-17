Create New Account
Don't Drink the Koolaid!
The Prisoner
For the FULL piece, please go here to John Whitehead's Commentary page: 

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/stop_drinking_the_political_kool_aid_america_voting_will_not_save_us

Some people know me as "hope", but some people know me as the voice that you hear when you tighten the noose on the rope.

"Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit on his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats..' - H.L. Mencken

As the sole producer of this channel, I place it into the public domain. Anyone may freely copy it in any part or in its entirely, without asking my permission, and without paying any dues. I do ask you to please link to this site if you do utilize the material.

~Snordster

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8MdBTqN_O4

Snordster

electionsfakerykoolaidselections

