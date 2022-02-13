THE WAR HAS JUST BEGUN - AND ITS GOING TO BE A LONG UGLY WAR

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
The Jewish banking cartels have not gotten their mandatory poisoning of the world's populations as quickly as they planned. But this is not something to celebrate. But they are racing towards their next move -climate lockdowns and controls. And as long as they control the money, they will be back to poison us again in a few months. Unless we destroy their grip on our money - they will kill us, steal our land and rape our children. Independent teams of US intelligence and military MUST go after all of these Jewish banking cartels and neutralize them by any means necessary. Before they kill us all.