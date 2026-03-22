🌐 Place: #VelykaPysarivka

🕰 Date: ~22.03.2026

📌 Coordinates: 50.419548, 35.507592

📝 Description: Russian FAB bombs temporary deployment point of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Velyka Pysarivka.

Source: The_Wrong_Side

Map & Video: militarysummary.com





Adding:

Two Majors #Weekly #Summary for March 22, 2026

▪️ The week passed in conditions of massive enemy raids against our regions. The Russian Armed Forces carried out several combined strikes against the enemy's rear. Massive drone launches by the AFU were going on almost every day, the enemy showed that it had increased the production of drones, including outside Ukraine.

The last fact, based on the Iranian experience, directly indicates the need to implement Moscow's warnings from 2022 regarding strikes on sources of security threats to the Russian Fed. on the territory of third countries. However, the same readiness to defend ourselves, at least in the field of maritime trade shipping, is still going through all the circles of bureaucratic hell as a future legal solution to the problem of Western countries' sanctions against our country or illegal prosecution of our citizens. Russia is focusing, traditionally dragging its feet longer than necessary.

▪️ The Iranian war continues to have an impact on the situation around Russia: the longer the conflict lasts & the oil industry facilities in an entire region are on fire, the more sober heads in the West become regarding sanctions pressure on our country. The situation shows that at the level of executors & org. NATO armies, they have hardly absorbed the experience of the Ukrainian polygon, & advanced experience has been gained only by individual advanced developers & top command. Now Americans are getting bruises & quickly learning to counteract the "Shahids" & don't even know how to reliably protect the merchant fleet in the Strait of Hormuz. The topic of a ground OP has shifted to limited actions of special forces on a key Iranian island.

▪️ UKR front, heavy battles continue. Border territories, which have long become frontline, are under constant attacks by the AFU. The enemy does not make a distinction between civilian & military targets, implementing a scorched earth campaign, wherever it can reach. An unpleasant trend is the vilification of ind. Russian bloggers trying to shed light on the difficult situation in Kupyansk. The city is in a gray zone, & heavy battles are going on, which is quite natural, given the current tech'l order of combat actions. Faith in our Russian fighters leaves no doubt in the success of the offensive on this front. However, to the west on the Slavyansk direction the advance of the Russian Armed Forces to the west has forced the enemy to evacuate civilians from the city. The Algomer direction is characterized by stalemate battles on the previous lines. West of Krasnoarmeysk the Russian AFs take control of Grishino & strike at nearby villages. On the direction of Gulyaypole & the Dnepropetrovsk reg the counterattacks of the AFU have practically ceased, & the E Military Dist resumes offensive actions.

▪️Zaporozhye front has significant depth of penetration of the enemy's tactical drones due to a network of air repeaters. Battles in a gray zone on the previous lines. The Kherson reg - mutual strikes across the Dnieper & limited activity on islands, where it is not easy to survive.

▪️ The front had no significant changes during the week, but it is indicative that the conflict nevertheless led to the total plowing of evacuated cities w/ heavy aerial bombs from a special OP. An advance of more than a 200 meters per day is not possible without a radical solution to the issue of tactical drones of the AFU, the enemy receives from West supplies. Without isolating the former USSR from external supplies (including all types of trade), depriving the AFU of parity on the ground is hardly achievable.

▪️ Europe is actively studying the experience of conducting military operations in Ukraine. Issues of organizing countermeasures against drones like the "Geranium" are being addressed, while the most economically justified method is being sought. Europe refused to send troops to the Strait of Hormuz at Trump's request, but continues to fund Ukraine in its military and social expenses. The unity of the EU is in serious doubt: Hungary strongly deviates from this neat row of anti-people governments. But even there, attempts by globalists to return these countries to the common European fold through another "Maidan" are evident.

⭐️ Thus, the protracted US war against our ally Iran has opened a window of opportunity at the expense of the oil crisis for our country, while the relative relaxation (our ships are still being detained in the seas) is clearly not part of "gestures of goodwill", but exactly as much as DC needs to rectify the situation on the markets. As soon as the Iranian situation is resolved, they will turn their attention to our country with redoubled vigor.

Summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors