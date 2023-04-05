THE WARNING

This is the CD that was mailed out to every Assembly of God church in America over 10,000 copies were mailed out plus 1000 copies were mailed out to all Christian radio stations in America plus many Christian stations in Great Britain and Australia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.