🎵Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star

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[singer A]
[Instrumental]
[Intro]
[harmonica melody, staccato piano chords, steady drum beat]
[Section A]
[harmonica lead with chromatic runs and trills]
[piano provides rhythmic accompaniment]
[transition]
[singer B]
[Intro]
[Steady rhythmic bassline]
[Minimal mid-tempo drums]
[Deep spoken male vocal]
[Verse 1]
[Low rhythmic spoken vocals]
[Bass and drums lock into a hypnotic groove]
[Outro]
[Vocals drop out]
[Bassline and drums continue steady rhythm]
[Instruments slowly fade out]
[Fade out]
[End]