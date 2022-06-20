NASA's Re-Entry Footage Reveals STILL FLAT at 470,000 ft

@Robinshood

Robin Hood's $5,000 'Silver Coin Challenge' . . our Earth is LEVEL



Prove that Earth is curved, or that it Spins, or that it Orbits the Sun

Truth never fears investigation . . only Deceptions fear investigation

I invite every Globe enthusiast to our FE group . . $5,000 challenge

. . come to my FE group to define details of your challenge

gab.com/RobinsHood/posts/107401820636853853





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/2WFBYt26hv4v/