NASA's Re-Entry Footage Reveals STILL FLAT at 470,000 ft

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@Robinshood
Robin Hood's $5,000 'Silver Coin Challenge' . . our Earth is LEVEL
Prove that Earth is curved, or that it Spins, or that it Orbits the Sun
Truth never fears investigation . . only Deceptions fear investigation
I invite every Globe enthusiast to our FE group . . $5,000 challenge
. . come to my FE group to define details of your challenge
gab.com/RobinsHood/posts/107401820636853853
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/2WFBYt26hv4v/