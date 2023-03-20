Create New Account
And We Know 3.20.2023 DISTRACTIONS everywhere, Putin & Xi meet, Trump indictment? Kari Lake, Pray!
March 20, 2023


So, try to take a small break over the weekend…nope, they have to all jump on the bandwagon and work full-time to put fear into everyone that Trump is going to be arrested…AGAIN! You had time to do research…did you find anything. Some great connections on the intel board, some great things revealed in this process… always 10 moves ahead. Let’s check it out.


🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 President Donald Trump at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma today. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.me/c/1323165257/1701


NYC Trump won rally https://t.me/c/1716023008/166850


Jim Breuer balloon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZk0d9r6_9k


the PLANDEMIC was the biggest genocide in recorded human history.... https://t.me/c/1716023008/166830


👀👀JUST IN 🇺🇸🦅 Americans begin to show up at Trump Tower in New York City in support of President Donald J. Trump ahead of his potential arrest. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/116444


1776 days on post https://twitter.com/Captain01470560/status/1637137530448498715?s=20


Listen to Trump's lawyer on the possible precedent being set by the Stormy Daniels witch hunt... Could that lead to a boomerang onto other "past Presidents"? https://t.me/PepeMatter/14861

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2dz5x4-3.20.23-distractions-everywhere-putin-and-xi-meet-trump-indictment-kari-lak.html


trumpcurrent eventspresidentdeep stateintelxiputinindictmentconnectionspraydistractionstiktokand we knowkari lakearersted

