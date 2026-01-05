© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇨🇴🇺🇸🇻🇪Colombian President Gustavo Petro labeled Trump a member of the "pedophile clan".
"The pedophile clan wants to destroy our democracy. To prevent the Epstein list from being made public, they are sending military ships to kill fishermen and threatening our neighbor (Venezuela - Ed..) with invasion for its oil," Petro stated.
2 days ago, Trump urged the Colombian president to "watch his back".
Source @Intel Slava
