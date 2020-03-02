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Justice for Keith Mann Campaign (1990's)
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7 views • March 02, 2020
Campaign compilation covering demonstrations in support of justice for the legendary ALF activist Keith Mann sentenced to 14 years in prison in 1993.
Also includes:
31:30 - 'The Case Against Animal Experiments' - Interview with Dr. Pat Rattigan of the National Anti Vivisection Society
49:20 - 'You Decide' - Jeremy Paxton polls the public on intensive farming.
Also includes:
31:30 - 'The Case Against Animal Experiments' - Interview with Dr. Pat Rattigan of the National Anti Vivisection Society
49:20 - 'You Decide' - Jeremy Paxton polls the public on intensive farming.
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