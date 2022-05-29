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Why Did Uvalde Police Fail to Enter Elementary School + Stop Shooter?
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56 views • May 29, 2022
While somebody might've told the of all the police to stand down, to not enter, others of greater bravery and courage, Like Marine Dakota Meyer who won the medal of honor for his bravery in Afghanistan, would have ignored such an order, and entered in to the fray. The police in our country have been demoralized and supported by leftists, and the long march through the institutions is reaping its rotten fruit.
#uvalde #shooter #police
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#uvalde #shooter #police
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