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Other TV Influences - It's Not Just Disney
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10 views • April 14, 2022
With everyone focusing on the debauchery involving Disney, particularly the Operation Mockingbird media, it’s easy to forget all the other TV influences that are being overlooked. The Liberty Belles take a look at the other TV influences in this episode, remembering when there were only 3 television channels with family programming, that promote gender bending, STEM, and a host of UN agendas, including SDGs (sustainable development goals). Not only has Hollywood been compromised, but “adult beauty pageants” have succumbed and used to promote the UN agendas. The book, “Beauty Pageants: Not Just for Girls Anymore”, reiterates the TV/Hollywood influence, specifically citing how things like oversexing of children can even include beauty pageants.
This ties into the previous research on Edward Bernays and the Noahide Laws. And, we show recent news articles on what is being put front and center as a distraction.
We know things have not been equal in Hollywood, but do you see how all this is being blended in like a bad batch of margaritas?
See all The Liberty Belles shows on Rumble, BitChute, UgeTube, and Brighteon. Check out Lynne Taylor at commoncorediva.com as well as on Sons of Liberty Radio every Wednesday at 6 AM with Tim Brown on “Rotten to the Core Wednesdays”. Suzanne Hamner can be found at Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon at “Hamner It Out”.
If you have questions, comments, or have a topic you would like The Liberty Belles to investigate and cover in one of our shows, please email Suzanne at [email protected]. Don’t forget to drop by The Liberty Belles Facebook page and leave your thoughts and comments.
As always, Stay vigilant! Armor up Fed Warriors!
**The Liberty Belles Are Moving!! Beginning May 9th, 2022, The Liberty Belles will be broadcasting LIVE to Facebook every Monday evening at 6:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time. All shows will continue to be recorded and uploaded to our video platforms – Rumble, BitChute, UgeTube, and Brighteon.**
Resources:
https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?ui=2&;view=btop&ver=ops2cvpehp6#attid%253Datt_1800a72f9549900e_0.1_f_l1qmv1w40
https://imgflip.com/i/47intk
https://seejane.org/
https://seejane.org/research-informs-empowers/data/
https://seejane.org/events/inspiration-exploration-stem-career-expo/
https://seejane.org/news-archive/women-in-stem-news/
https://seejane.org/research-informs-empowers/creators-stem-checklist/
https://www.writeinclusion.org/
https://www.writeinclusion.org/partner-organizations
https://roddenberryfoundation.org/
https://roddenberryfoundation.org/blog/
https://boldlygo100.org/
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2021-12-02/miss-usa-first-transgender-contestant-kataluna-enriquez
https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/01/11/mrs-world-to-miss-universe-whats-the-difference-between-big-beauty-pageants/
http://www.missearth.tv/about.php
https://f-magazine.online/gaia-international/
https://www.gaia.com/
https://www.globaltiesus.org/our-story/
https://books.google.com/books?id=ZT9ZDwAAQBAJ&;pg=PT75&lpg=PT75&dq=beauty+pageants+not+just+for+girls+anymore&source=bl&ots=LcUQMEkd9A&sig=ACfU3U37o1Qx1T8UiL1AJFhN76GcGQA9rQ&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwim5eTMioX3AhX5TTABHVBiClcQ6AF6BAhAEAM#v=onepage&q=beauty%20pageants%20not%20just%20for%20girls%20anymore&f=false
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-13-ca-biology-teacher-arrested-for-molesting-students.html
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/04/13/game-of-thrones-actor-joseph-gatt-arrested-for-sexual-communication-with-a-minor/
https://dailycaller.com/2022/04/13/cuba-gooding-jr-pleads-guilty-to-forcible-touching/
https://dailycaller.com/2022/04/13/episcopal-church-school-normalizing-lgbt/
This ties into the previous research on Edward Bernays and the Noahide Laws. And, we show recent news articles on what is being put front and center as a distraction.
We know things have not been equal in Hollywood, but do you see how all this is being blended in like a bad batch of margaritas?
See all The Liberty Belles shows on Rumble, BitChute, UgeTube, and Brighteon. Check out Lynne Taylor at commoncorediva.com as well as on Sons of Liberty Radio every Wednesday at 6 AM with Tim Brown on “Rotten to the Core Wednesdays”. Suzanne Hamner can be found at Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon at “Hamner It Out”.
If you have questions, comments, or have a topic you would like The Liberty Belles to investigate and cover in one of our shows, please email Suzanne at [email protected]. Don’t forget to drop by The Liberty Belles Facebook page and leave your thoughts and comments.
As always, Stay vigilant! Armor up Fed Warriors!
**The Liberty Belles Are Moving!! Beginning May 9th, 2022, The Liberty Belles will be broadcasting LIVE to Facebook every Monday evening at 6:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time. All shows will continue to be recorded and uploaded to our video platforms – Rumble, BitChute, UgeTube, and Brighteon.**
Resources:
https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?ui=2&;view=btop&ver=ops2cvpehp6#attid%253Datt_1800a72f9549900e_0.1_f_l1qmv1w40
https://imgflip.com/i/47intk
https://seejane.org/
https://seejane.org/research-informs-empowers/data/
https://seejane.org/events/inspiration-exploration-stem-career-expo/
https://seejane.org/news-archive/women-in-stem-news/
https://seejane.org/research-informs-empowers/creators-stem-checklist/
https://www.writeinclusion.org/
https://www.writeinclusion.org/partner-organizations
https://roddenberryfoundation.org/
https://roddenberryfoundation.org/blog/
https://boldlygo100.org/
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2021-12-02/miss-usa-first-transgender-contestant-kataluna-enriquez
https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/01/11/mrs-world-to-miss-universe-whats-the-difference-between-big-beauty-pageants/
http://www.missearth.tv/about.php
https://f-magazine.online/gaia-international/
https://www.gaia.com/
https://www.globaltiesus.org/our-story/
https://books.google.com/books?id=ZT9ZDwAAQBAJ&;pg=PT75&lpg=PT75&dq=beauty+pageants+not+just+for+girls+anymore&source=bl&ots=LcUQMEkd9A&sig=ACfU3U37o1Qx1T8UiL1AJFhN76GcGQA9rQ&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwim5eTMioX3AhX5TTABHVBiClcQ6AF6BAhAEAM#v=onepage&q=beauty%20pageants%20not%20just%20for%20girls%20anymore&f=false
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-13-ca-biology-teacher-arrested-for-molesting-students.html
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/04/13/game-of-thrones-actor-joseph-gatt-arrested-for-sexual-communication-with-a-minor/
https://dailycaller.com/2022/04/13/cuba-gooding-jr-pleads-guilty-to-forcible-touching/
https://dailycaller.com/2022/04/13/episcopal-church-school-normalizing-lgbt/
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