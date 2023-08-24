Create New Account
RFK Jr says the Japanese performed live operations on Americans removing their Organs without anesthesia thereby killing 3000 people. And the CIA was involved of course - WTF ? I didn't know that !
This is horrible. And listen to what our government - AKA - the CIA - did to American Citizens. What a bunch of Assholes. The CIA is pure Evil. Let's shut them down now .  Arrest those MFERs

japanmedicalexperiments

