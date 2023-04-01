All Covid Jab Deaths are Murder or Suicide

The covid jab in the US is now part of the massive childhood vaccine
program with children under five being given over 40 vaccinations. Dr
Vernon Coleman is a long-term critic of untested vaccine programs which
are now made even more dangerous by the addition of the covid-19 jab.
For more information about covid and other subjects visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com and read his book 'Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying: here's the proof'
Mirrored - Dr Vernon Coleman
