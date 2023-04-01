Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
All Covid Jab Deaths are Murder or Suicide
517 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

The covid jab in the US is now part of the massive childhood vaccine program with children under five being given over 40 vaccinations. Dr Vernon Coleman is a long-term critic of untested vaccine programs which are now made even more dangerous by the addition of the covid-19 jab.

For more information about covid and other subjects visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com and read his book 'Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying: here's the proof'

Mirrored - Dr Vernon Coleman

Keywords
vaccinedeathscovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket