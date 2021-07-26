© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under the Wire Speaks with Christina Hildebrand from A Voice For Choice
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • July 26, 2021
Christina has brought together a lean team of talented individuals, who work tirelessly on the issues which A Voice for Choice takes on. Her team is supported by vetted grassroots volunteers fighting for the common cause, as well as a network of resources and experts. This allows A Voice for Choice to expand the team when necessary, but also keep overhead and costs low. A Voice for Choice, Inc. is 100% financially funded by individual grassroots contributions, supported by countless donated volunteer hours. Christina donates all of her time without taking any form of payment for the thousands of hours she spends working on A Voice for Choice issues.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.