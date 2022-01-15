Water Distillation for Bushcraft and Survival

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Darby at River Bend Survival: https://www.youtube.com/user/RiverBendSurvival
References:
https://www.usgs.gov/special-topics/water-science-school/science/desalination
https://www.canr.msu.edu/outreach/objects/content_revision/download.cfm/revision_id.499682/workspace_id.-4/01500609.html/
Videography by Ken Kramm, North Padre Island, Padre Island National Seashore, Texas, USA, 9 September 2014; Canon Vixia HF G10. IPhone 5. "Beach Bum" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/