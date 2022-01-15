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Water Distillation for Bushcraft and Survival
SurvivalTV
SurvivalTV
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228 views • January 15, 2022
This video shows how to use a stainless steel water bottle for water distillation in bushcraft and survival situations. The advantage of this type of still is that it is portable. You can put it in your bug-out bag. It is perfect for situations where you need to walk on foot. I tested at still at Padre Island National Seashore, September 2014.

Darby at River Bend Survival: https://www.youtube.com/user/RiverBendSurvival

References:
https://www.usgs.gov/special-topics/water-science-school/science/desalination

https://www.canr.msu.edu/outreach/objects/content_revision/download.cfm/revision_id.499682/workspace_id.-4/01500609.html/

Videography by Ken Kramm, North Padre Island, Padre Island National Seashore, Texas, USA, 9 September 2014; Canon Vixia HF G10. IPhone 5. "Beach Bum" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Keywords
distilled waterwater distillerdiy water distillerhomemade water distiller
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