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Mike Jaco
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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101 views • November 07, 2021
Crop circle decoding & hidden information that will blow you away.

Patty Greer Website: https://cropcirclefilms.com

C60EVO use Code: (EVUI) for 10% off: https://www.c60evo.com/unleashingintu...

Save 5% with your orders on Ascent Nutrition and EMF Harmonized by using discount code MICHAEL5

🌿 𝘼𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙉𝙪𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣: 𝙀𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙩, 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙄𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙝 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 🌿

https://goascentnutrition.com/?sld=4

📱𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟱𝗚 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲:

https://emfharmonized.com/?sld=2

LANDING PAGE for people to get a precious metals consultation with Dr. Kirk Elliott: https://kirkelliottphd.com/jaco/

https://michaelkjaco.com

We stand with American Patriot Alfredo: https://givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna

Merchandise: https://michaelkjaco.com/product-cate...

Patriot Food Supply: http://www.preparewithmichaelkjaco.com

November 8 @ 8 AM live event in Sarasota:

You can pay $107 per ticket below link or on the Rebecca website:

PayPal.Me/rebeccasatori

HERE are the details of the L!VE event with Michael Jaco and myself:
The all-inclusive event is on Monday, November 8 at 8 am!

This event is capped at 50 total participants. {And again we have already received over 100 inquiries ALREADY, I am responding to everyone now, so FIRST to reserve their tickets with the links until it is capped at 50}

Your ticket(s) includes brunch and the schedule is as follows:
8-8:30 am Welcome brunch, network, and socialize
8:30-9 Sound Bath Healing Meditation with Kelly Kelitia from Mystical Oasis
9:00 Guest Speaker
9:30 Micheal Jaco-Intuitive Warrior
10-11 am Networking and socialize and event-only merchandise will be available!!

Please reach out to me with any questions.

We look forward to BEING with you in person on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 8 am SHARP!

We look forward to seeing you
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy