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Mike Jaco
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101 views • November 07, 2021
Crop circle decoding & hidden information that will blow you away.
Patty Greer Website: https://cropcirclefilms.com
C60EVO use Code: (EVUI) for 10% off: https://www.c60evo.com/unleashingintu...
Save 5% with your orders on Ascent Nutrition and EMF Harmonized by using discount code MICHAEL5
🌿 𝘼𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙉𝙪𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣: 𝙀𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙩, 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙄𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙝 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 🌿
https://goascentnutrition.com/?sld=4
📱𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟱𝗚 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲:
https://emfharmonized.com/?sld=2
LANDING PAGE for people to get a precious metals consultation with Dr. Kirk Elliott: https://kirkelliottphd.com/jaco/
https://michaelkjaco.com
We stand with American Patriot Alfredo: https://givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
Merchandise: https://michaelkjaco.com/product-cate...
Patriot Food Supply: http://www.preparewithmichaelkjaco.com
November 8 @ 8 AM live event in Sarasota:
You can pay $107 per ticket below link or on the Rebecca website:
PayPal.Me/rebeccasatori
HERE are the details of the L!VE event with Michael Jaco and myself:
The all-inclusive event is on Monday, November 8 at 8 am!
This event is capped at 50 total participants. {And again we have already received over 100 inquiries ALREADY, I am responding to everyone now, so FIRST to reserve their tickets with the links until it is capped at 50}
Your ticket(s) includes brunch and the schedule is as follows:
8-8:30 am Welcome brunch, network, and socialize
8:30-9 Sound Bath Healing Meditation with Kelly Kelitia from Mystical Oasis
9:00 Guest Speaker
9:30 Micheal Jaco-Intuitive Warrior
10-11 am Networking and socialize and event-only merchandise will be available!!
Please reach out to me with any questions.
We look forward to BEING with you in person on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 8 am SHARP!
We look forward to seeing you
Patty Greer Website: https://cropcirclefilms.com
C60EVO use Code: (EVUI) for 10% off: https://www.c60evo.com/unleashingintu...
Save 5% with your orders on Ascent Nutrition and EMF Harmonized by using discount code MICHAEL5
🌿 𝘼𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙉𝙪𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣: 𝙀𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙩, 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙄𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙝 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 🌿
https://goascentnutrition.com/?sld=4
📱𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟱𝗚 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲:
https://emfharmonized.com/?sld=2
LANDING PAGE for people to get a precious metals consultation with Dr. Kirk Elliott: https://kirkelliottphd.com/jaco/
https://michaelkjaco.com
We stand with American Patriot Alfredo: https://givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
Merchandise: https://michaelkjaco.com/product-cate...
Patriot Food Supply: http://www.preparewithmichaelkjaco.com
November 8 @ 8 AM live event in Sarasota:
You can pay $107 per ticket below link or on the Rebecca website:
PayPal.Me/rebeccasatori
HERE are the details of the L!VE event with Michael Jaco and myself:
The all-inclusive event is on Monday, November 8 at 8 am!
This event is capped at 50 total participants. {And again we have already received over 100 inquiries ALREADY, I am responding to everyone now, so FIRST to reserve their tickets with the links until it is capped at 50}
Your ticket(s) includes brunch and the schedule is as follows:
8-8:30 am Welcome brunch, network, and socialize
8:30-9 Sound Bath Healing Meditation with Kelly Kelitia from Mystical Oasis
9:00 Guest Speaker
9:30 Micheal Jaco-Intuitive Warrior
10-11 am Networking and socialize and event-only merchandise will be available!!
Please reach out to me with any questions.
We look forward to BEING with you in person on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 8 am SHARP!
We look forward to seeing you
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