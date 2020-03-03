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Without Testing You Can't Have An Epidemic, Maybe Even Avoid Political Rallies
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9 views • March 03, 2020
ABC News clip February 28, 2020
Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding "Without testing you can't have an epidemic. This is why you have to have testing nation wide." & "We need to practice social distancing. Social distancing means a wide range of things like avoiding concerts and rallies, maybe even political rallies."
Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding "Without testing you can't have an epidemic. This is why you have to have testing nation wide." & "We need to practice social distancing. Social distancing means a wide range of things like avoiding concerts and rallies, maybe even political rallies."
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