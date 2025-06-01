THE LIFE OF JESUS Part 22: The Baptism of the Holy Spirit

Very little was revealed about the Holy Spirit in the Old Testament. John the Baptist began his public ministry by telling the people that there was someone coming after him who would baptize them in fire. Jesus told His disciples before ascending to heaven that He did not want them leaving Jerusalem until they had been baptized in the Holy Spirit.

The 120 disciples were gathered in the upper room on the day of Pentecost when Holy Ghost fire fell on them. Jews from foreign nations had come to Jerusalem to worship at the temple when the disciples of Jesus suddenly poured out into the city streets. They were speaking about Jesus and His resurrection in the respective languages of the visiting Jews.

The convicting power of the Holy Spirit was so strong that 3,000 men were saved that day. Power was what the Son of God promised; supernatural power to further the Kingdom of God. Jesus intends for us to operate in the supernatural gifts of the Holy Spirit. This is what the New Testament teaches and you too can experience what it was like for the early church in the Book of Acts.

OCTOBER 20, 2019

