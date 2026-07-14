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🎵Are You Still Mine?
wolfburg
wolfburg
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9 views • 2 days ago

<song>
[Intro]
(Atmospheric, low-frequency synth hum reminiscent of a solar motor winding up)
(Echoing, slow, weeping blues harmonica trills in D Dorian)
(Minimalistic electronic heartbeat kick drum kicks in)

[Verse 1]
[Vocals: Slow, intense, echoing]
Oh my love, my darling
I've hungered for your touch
A long... lonely time
(Synth bass drops in heavily, matching the heartbeat)
And time goes by so slowly
And time can do so much
Are you still mine?

[Chorus]
[Vocals: Powerfully building, cinematic]
I need your love...
(Harmonica mimics the vocal melody line with wide vibrato)
I need your love...
God speed your love... to me!

[Interlude]
(Heavy, slow-driving rock beat kicks in, ZZ Top-style weight but with futuristic synth textures)
(Harmonica takes a soaring, Carey Bell-style triplet trill sequence, moving through the D Dorian scale)

[Verse 2]
[Vocals: Piercing, soulful]
Lonely rivers flow to the sea, to the sea
To the open arms of the sea...
(Drums swell, cymbals crashing like waves)
Lonely rivers cry, "Wait for me, wait for me!"
I'll be coming home... wait for me!

[Guitar & Harmonica Dual Solo]
[Style: Heavy, atmospheric, Black Sabbath-esque dark melodic weight meets crying blues harp]
(Synthesized guitar and overdriven harmonica trade blistering, slow-bending notes over a driving bass rhythm)
(The soundscapes feel like sweeping down an open desert highway at dusk)

[Verse 3]
[Vocals: Stripped back, raw, then building to a massive crescendo]
Oh my love... my darling
I've hungered, hungered for your touch
A long, lonely time
(All instruments hit a massive, sustained peak)
And time goes by so slowly
And time can do so much...
Are you still mine?

[Outro Chorus]
[Vocals: Maximum emotional delivery]
I need your love...
I need your love...
God speed your love... to me...

[Outro]
(The driving beat fades out, leaving just the low analog solar synth hum)
(One final, long, fading harmonica note bends downward into the silence)
(Sound of wind over solar panels)
[Fade to End]
</song>

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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