The Sacred Cash Cow

Have you ever wondered why the first Christian was martyred (as recorded in the Bible)? It was because he preached this. If the churches could get their hands on us, the same would happen to everyone who is strong enough to preach this same message today.





For more information click this link to watch the video called "Can You Handle The Most Hated Of All Jesus' Teachings": https://bit.ly/3p6f3Kk





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