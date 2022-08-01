Pearl Harbor and World War Two

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Though it goes unmentioned in America’s government-issue school textbooks, documents and recordings have been declassified and released through Freedom of Information Act requests proving that America’s entry into WWII was another calculated event, and not the result of a surprise Japanese attack.
The following presentation "Pearl Harbor and WWII" was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
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