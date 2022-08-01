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Pearl Harbor and World War Two
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
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181 views • August 01, 2022

Though it goes unmentioned in America’s government-issue school textbooks, documents and recordings have been declassified and released through Freedom of Information Act requests proving that America’s entry into WWII was another calculated event, and not the result of a surprise Japanese attack.


The following presentation "Pearl Harbor and WWII" was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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