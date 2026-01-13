© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Alex Jones Show - 1/13/26
53 views • 1 day ago
TUESDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Trump Announces Plan To Strike Iranian Regime! Top Democrats Go Full Terrorist & Openly Call For The Murder Of ICE Agents! PLUS, Clintons Refuse To Testify On Their Ties To Epstein! FINALLY, Epstein Survivor, Juliette Bryant, Joins Alex Jones To Reveal The Abuse She Endured After Being Kidnapped To The Infamous Little Saint James Island, And She Claims Bill Gates Was The One Running Epstein's Entire Multifaceted Operation! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 1/13/26
